Tanker trailer crash spills 8,000 gallons of milk south of Wing

A tanker trailer hauling milk crashed in rural Burleigh County over the weekend, spilling nearly 8,000 gallons of milk.
The truck went in the ditch off state Highway 14 about 4 miles south of Wing, shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday, the Highway Patrol reported. The cab overturned and came to rest on its wheels. The trailer came to rest on its side. Nearly all of the milk in the tanker spilled.
Orlando Nieves, 38, of Granville, was driving for White Rock Express out of Towner, according to the patrol. He was taken to a Bismarck hospital with what authorities said were serious injuries.
