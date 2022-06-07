Tank overflow causes spill in Bowman County

A tank at a saltwater disposal well overflowed and caused a spill of about 300 barrels, or 12,600 gallons, of produced water at a site in Bowman County.
The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division said it was notified Tuesday by RIM Operating Inc. of the spill about 18 miles south of Rhame. The spill, which regulators said was caused by an equipment failure, also involved five barrels, or 210 gallons, of oil. An incident report says the spill was discovered Friday evening.
The spill was contained to the disposal well site and has been recovered with vacuum trucks, authorities said.