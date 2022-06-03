Suspension of poultry events in North Dakota extended amid bird flu outbreak

The State Board of Animal Health has extended a suspension of poultry events in North Dakota as the nation's bird flu outbreak continues.

The board in March canceled all shows, public sales, swaps and exhibitions of poultry and other birds within the state at the request of the North Dakota Turkey Federation, to help stem the spread of the disease. The order applies to events or sales where birds from different locations would be co-mingled. Private sales, catalog sales and retail sales are still allowed, though the use of online marketplaces is encouraged.

The board on Thursday decided to continue the prohibition on poultry events until further notice.

“The trend of decreasing cases of avian influenza nationally is encouraging, but we continue to have wild bird infections detected across the state and domestic poultry cases continue to pop up,” State Veterinarian Dr. Ethan Andress said. “The board is continuing to monitor and assess the risk, which will be reviewed again at their Sept. 7 meeting.”

The board issued a similar edict in 2015, when the state had two cases of bird flu, in Dickey and LaMoure counties, affecting more than 100,00 birds.

This spring, bird flu has infected 15 flocks in 10 counties, including four commercial operations, according to the state Agriculture Department. Federal data shows that 167,000 birds have been destroyed, mostly in the commercial flocks. The largest backyard flock that has been affected in North Dakota was 110 birds.

State Turkey Federation Vice President David Rude has said no infected birds or meat has entered the food chain.

The Agriculture Department does not identify the owners or specific locations of the infected flocks, only the counties, citing North Dakota law that allows the Animal Health board to keep such information private. Counties with bird flu known to be present are Kidder, Burke, Richland, LaMoure, Barnes, Sheridan, Cass, Dickey, Renville and Stutsman.

There also have been 244 confirmed cases of avian influenza in numerous types of wild birds throughout the state, including in Burleigh and Morton counties, according to federal data. North Dakota has the most wild bird confirmations among the states. Impacted species in the state include geese, ducks, bald eagles, sandhill cranes, turkey vultures, owls, hawks, crows, pelicans, cormorants, snowy egrets, northern harrier and common goldeneye.

The bird flu outbreak in the U.S. has resulted in the slaughter of about 37 million chickens and turkeys in three dozen states, according to state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring. Officials order entire flocks to be killed when the virus is found on farms to try to limit the spread of the virus. This year’s outbreak is the worst since 2015, when about 50 million chickens and turkeys were killed, according to The Associated Press.

North Dakota has nine turkey farms that produce about 1 million birds annually, along with numerous backyard flocks, according to the Agriculture Department.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes that the public health risk from the bird flu outbreak is low, despite the recent confirmation of a human case in Colorado. The agency advises avoiding direct contact with sick or dead birds. Sick or dead wild birds can be reported at https://gf.nd.gov/wildlife/diseases/mortality-report. Questions can be directed to 701-204-2161.

More information about bird flu and biosecurity is available at www.nd.gov/ndda/disease/avian-influenza, https://bit.ly/3L7FzMV and usgs.gov/centers/nwhc.

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

