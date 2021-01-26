Suspects sought after chase and search in national park

State and federal authorities are looking for two Mandaree residents who allegedly stole a pickup truck, led authorities on a chase into Theodore Roosevelt National Park, then fled on foot into the rugged wilderness, prompting a search spanning two days and involving more than a dozen agencies.

Law officers think the duo made it out of the park late Monday and hitched a ride on Interstate 94, sparing themselves a night outdoors in frigid conditions. Authorities also don't believe the public is in danger, though Billings County Sheriff Pat Rummel advised anyone who spots Clancey Lone Fight and Gabriella Perez-Goodbird not to confront them but to call 911.

The sheriff's office was notified about 3 p.m. Mountain time Monday of a pickup that had been stolen from a Fairfield residence earlier in the day. Officers spotted the vehicle near the Fryburg exit on I-94 and a chase ensued, with the suspects driving recklessly at a high rate of speed in and out of traffic, according to Rummel.

The pickup fled into Medora and entered the park, where authorities tried to funnel it into a dead end, after which the vehicle left the roadway. It was found abandoned in the park at about 7 p.m. Mountain time with minor damage, apparently from having gone through a fence, Rummel said.

Falling snow hampered efforts to track the duo.