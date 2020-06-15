Susan Wefald named Woman of the Year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Women’s Network has named Susan Wefald of Bismarck the 2020 Woman of the Year.

A banquet is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Municipal Country Club in Bismarck to honor her.

Wefald was the first woman to serve on the North Dakota Public Service Commission. She was appointed by then-Gov. Ed Schafer in 1993 and served 16 years on the regulatory board.

Wefald was a licensed social worker and has worked as a certified consumer credit counselor. She has served with various groups and boards including the Bismarck School Board, Bismarck Public Library Board of Trustees, Dakota Horizons Girl Scout Council, ND WWI Centennial Committee, ND Woman’s Suffrage Centennial Committee and Friends of the Rail Bridge. She is a violinist in the Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra and a published writer.

Tickets for the Woman of the Year Banquet go on sale Aug. 17. For more information go to www.ndwomen.org or contact Kristie at kristie@ndwomen.org or 701-712-9600.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0