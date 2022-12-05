Survey: Supply chain disruptions ease in Midwest, but economic optimism slumps

Economic optimism slumped among supply managers in nine Midwest and Plains states including North Dakota in October, even though supply chain disruptions eased.

About one-third of managers who took part in the Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions survey reported supply chain issues as the greatest economic challenge, down from nearly two-thirds two months ago.

But managers cited several other concerns, including inflation, what some believe is a pending recession, lack of committed workers and manufacturing woes.

“Creighton’s monthly survey results indicate the region continues to add manufacturing activity, but at a slow pace with declining inflationary pressures. Supply chain disruptions eased further in October," said Creighton economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey.

Its overall index for October rose for only the second time in the past seven months, from September's 52.7 to 53.1. Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth, while a score below 50 suggests recession. The overall business barometer remained above growth-neutral for the 29th straight month.

But the survey's business confidence index, which looks ahead six months, slumped from 25.9 in September to 18.5, the lowest level since the first month of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

“Confidence indices for each month in 2022, all below growth neutral, are the worst string of readings since the 2008-09 recession,” Goss said.

North Dakota's economy climbed above growth neutral for a second straight month, with an October reading of 57.5, up from 55 in September. Components of the overall index for October were: new orders at 57.1, production or sales at 60.1, delivery lead time at 50.1, employment at 55.4 and inventories at 64.7.

The latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data indicate that monthly manufacturing job growth in the state improved from minus 0.25% for the second quarter to plus 0.37% for the third quarter.

The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota. The full report is at https://www.creighton.edu/economicoutlook/midamericaneconomy.