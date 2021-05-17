Survey shows robust North Dakota mule deer population; extreme drought is a concern

An annual spring survey shows that western North Dakota's mule deer population remains robust, but state wildlife officials are concerned about rangeland conditions amid extreme drought this spring.

Game and Fish Department biologists counted 2,671 mule deer in about 306 square miles during this year’s survey. Overall mule deer density in the Badlands was 8.7 deer per square mile, compared with 8.8 per square mile last year and 8.2 the year before.

Mule deer have been steadily rebounding since a string of bad winters about a decade ago that led to record-low fawn production. Hunting of mule deer females was banned in North Dakota four straight seasons beginning in 2012. Restrictions have been lifted in phases since 2016.

This year's mule deer population is 21% above the long-term average.

"Mild winters are certainly helpful for mule deer; not only did we have a mild winter out west, we pretty much didn’t have winter," state Wildlife Chief Jeb Williams said. "They made it through the winter in good shape and will be going into the fawning season in about as good of condition as one could expect in North Dakota."

Big Game Management Supervisor Bruce Stillings said he's encouraged by the survey numbers.