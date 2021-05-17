Survey shows robust North Dakota mule deer population; extreme drought is a concern

An annual spring survey shows that western North Dakota's mule deer population remains robust, but state wildlife officials are concerned about rangeland conditions amid extreme drought this spring.
Game and Fish Department biologists counted 2,671 mule deer in about 306 square miles during this year’s survey. Overall mule deer density in the Badlands was 8.7 deer per square mile, compared with 8.8 per square mile last year and 8.2 the year before.
Mule deer have been steadily rebounding since a string of bad winters about a decade ago that led to record-low fawn production. Hunting of mule deer females was banned in North Dakota four straight seasons beginning in 2012. Restrictions have been lifted in phases since 2016.
This year's mule deer population is 21% above the long-term average.
"Mild winters are certainly helpful for mule deer; not only did we have a mild winter out west, we pretty much didn’t have winter," state Wildlife Chief Jeb Williams said. "They made it through the winter in good shape and will be going into the fawning season in about as good of condition as one could expect in North Dakota."
Big Game Management Supervisor Bruce Stillings said he's encouraged by the survey numbers.
“But we are concerned that mule deer are beginning the summer with poor rangeland conditions due to the extreme drought across the western part of the state, which could negatively affect fawn survival,” he said.
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows 85% of North Dakota in extreme drought, the second-worst of four categories. The latest drought update from the National Weather Service predicts drought will persist or worsen into summer.
"Lack of moisture means the various native plants mule deer depend on are not as productive, and available water for drinking is limited, as well," Williams said.
The weather service said below-normal spring rainfall "reinforces the expectation for lower water quantity and quality in wetlands, small lakes and stockdams."
The drought also has created tinder-dry conditions that have led to hundreds of wildfires across the state, including several large blazes in the state's mule deer range this spring. They aren't expected to have a huge impact on the deer population, however.
"The fires have been in some very good mule deer country," Williams said. "The fires obviously move them to other areas, but the habitat is similar enough to where there shouldn’t be any long-term impacts associated with the fires. Hopefully rain is on the way and once the areas receive moisture and the landscape greens up, they will return."
The National Weather Service's precipitation outlook for the May-July period shows a low probability of even normal precipitation in North Dakota, and the three-month outlook for late summer shows a high probability of below-normal precipitation for the entire state.
Game and Fish this year is bumping up antlerless mule deer licenses by 200, to 2,350, and keeping antlered mule deer license numbers the same as last year, at 3,050. Overall licenses are increasing by nearly 5%, to 72,200.
"Another small increase in licenses, which continues to add hunter opportunity," Williams said.
The deadline to apply for a license is June 2. North Dakota’s 2021 deer gun season opens Nov. 5 at noon and continues through Nov. 21. For more information or to apply for a license, go to the Game and Fish website at gf.nd.gov.
Overall deer hunter success last year was 68%, considered a relatively good year. Mule deer buck success was 81%, and for mule deer does it was 83%. Success rates typically are higher for mulies because they're not as flighty or as cagey as whitetails.
