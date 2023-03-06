Rural bankers in Midwest and Plains states are weighing in on the issue of carbon capture and sequestration, and carbon dioxide pipelines.

About 63% of bank CEOs who took part in Creighton University's 10-state Rural Mainstreet survey in February said they support capturing climate-warming carbon emissions from ethanol plants in the region, provided farmers are adequately compensated for pipelines crossing their land.

About 23% of bankers expect that eminent domain will be required for CO2 pipeline projects. Eminent domain is the forceful taking of private property use from a reluctant landowner. The landowner is still compensated.

Eminent domain has been a topic surrounding Summit Carbon Solutions' planned Midwest Carbon Express pipeline, which is to transport CO2 emissions from Midwestern ethanol plants to North Dakota for permanent underground storage in Oliver County. Some landowners fear Summit will resort to eminent domain; the company has said it hopes to come to agreeable terms with landowners on easements before considering the tactic. The Legislature is considering several bills in response to the proposed pipeline, which must get state regulatory approval.

The region covered by Creighton University's survey contains nearly three-fourths of the nation's ethanol plants. More than 91% of bankers with a plant in their area said it was an important industry for their local economy. Plants will be required to reduce their CO2 emissions 40% by 2030 to meet the Biden administration's CO2 reduction goal, according to the university.

Not all bankers think sequestration is the answer.

“My opinion is that CO2 storage is another ‘green’ scam," Jim Eckert, CEO of Anchor State Bank in Anchor, Illinois, said in the survey report. "CO2 is not a greenhouse gas. Plants like and need it.”

'Slow growth'

February's overall survey index dropped to 50.1 from 53.8 in January, but it was the third straight month that the index remained above the growth-neutral threshold. Any readings above 50 on the index that ranges from 0 to 100 suggests growth in the months ahead. Readings below 50 suggest contraction.

“The Rural Mainstreet economy continues to experience slow economic growth," said Creighton economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey. "Only 7.4% of bankers reported improving economic conditions for the month, with 85.2% indicating no change in economic conditions from January’s slow growth.”

The business confidence index increased from 40.4 in January to 44.4 in February, though Goss called the level "weak" due to high borrowing costs and labor shortages.

“Over the past 11 months, the regional confidence index has fallen to levels indicating a very negative outlook,” he said.

The Rural Mainstreet Index is based on a survey of rural bankers in Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming -- states dependent on agriculture and/or energy. It focuses on about 200 rural communities with an average population of 1,300 people.

North Dakota's index for February sank to 50.4 from January's 58.9. The state’s farmland-price index was at 63.5, compared to 71.7 the previous month. The state’s new-hiring index dropped from 56.4 in January to 48.5.

The full report can be found at http://www.creighton.edu/economicoutlook/mainstreeteconomy.