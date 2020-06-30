Supreme Court sides with state, Davis Refinery developer in air quality permit suit

“When we first started this process five years ago, we thought we would be in operation by now,” Prentice said.

The National Parks Conservation Alliance sued Environmental Quality and Meridian in July 2018, asking the court to revoke the project's permit and require the department to revisit the matter.

The group called the Supreme Court’s ruling “a major setback for the preservation of Theodore Roosevelt National Park and all it protects.”

“We’re deeply disappointed in the decision,” said Stephanie Kodish, clean air program director for the association. “This facility is going to emit hazardous air pollutants and volatile organic compounds along with other pollutants that are damaging to the environment, and we are concerned about the harm of air pollution to visitors to the park.”

The group, in its lawsuit, contended that the state had unlawfully issued a permit to Meridian and that the permit did not include enforceable limits for air pollutants.