Supreme Court ruling on power plant emissions popular in North Dakota; environmental groups upset

North Dakota's coal industry and Republican leaders are praising a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that limits the authority of the federal Environmental Protection Agency to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants under the Clean Air Act.

The Lignite Energy Council in a statement said it "applauds the decision by the Supreme Court that puts the power into the hands of elected officials instead of bureaucrats in Washington."

The case began with the Obama administration's Clean Power Plan, which sought to curb North Dakota's emissions 45% by 2030. The lignite industry feared the regulation would shutter numerous power plants. North Dakota was one of numerous states that sued.

Justices in a 6-3 vote Thursday essentially said EPA does not have broad authority to regulate emissions, putting that power in the hands of Congress and the states.

Lignite Energy Council President and CEO Jason Bohrer said the trade group opposed the Clean Power Plan "because it was designed to be overly burdensome to states like North Dakota and its power plants. It would have resulted in higher costs, a decrease in grid stability, and the loss of thousands of jobs with no environmental benefit."

Attorney General Drew Wrigley in a statement said the Clean Power Plan "unwisely stripped states of their right and authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions," and that Thursday's ruling firmly establishes "the states’ role as an equal partner with the federal government in regulating greenhouse gas emissions from power plants."

"The EPA can't just do whatever it wants and use climate change as an excuse to take the law into its own hands," he said.

Members of North Dakota's all-Republican congressional delegation also applauded the ruling, with U.S. Sen. John Hoeven saying "it is important that states continue to have flexibility to reduce emissions," and U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong adding, "Burdensome federal regulations stifle energy production and are expensive for consumers, hostile to America's energy producers, and undermine reliable baseload power." Baseload refers to a source of electricity that provides a continuous output, such as a coal plant.

U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer said, "Congress never intended the federal government to regulate greenhouse gas emissions for the states."

Criticisms abound

Dissenting justices argued that EPA's authority to address climate change is clear under the Clean Air Act, and suggested that the court was wading too far into the realm of decision-making on climate policy.

Critics of the ruling say it will hamper the Biden administration's ability to combat global warming.

“Today’s decision by the conservative supermajority of the Supreme Court is a blow to the federal government’s efforts to combat the climate crisis and puts the interests of polluting industries over important environmental and public health protections," Earthjustice Senior Vice President Sambhav Sankar said in a statement.

He said the decision "will have far-reaching implications and will compromise the ability of federal agencies to use science-based information to combat climate change and protect public health."

Regulating emissions is the EPA's "most effective tool for reducing harmful climate pollution from existing power plants," said Andres Restrepo, senior attorney for the Sierra Club's Environmental Law Program. He called the ruling "deeply disappointing" and said it "accommodates the powerful instead of the people."

"This decision gives coal executives and far-right politicians exactly what they asked for by frustrating EPA’s efforts to set strong, effective carbon pollution standards from power plants that would help protect our communities and families," Restrepo said.

Lignite leads

Coal still dominates North Dakota’s power sector, with 57% of the electricity generated in the state in 2021 coming from coal-fired power plants, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That's down from 63% in 2019, however.

Power plants account for roughly 30% of carbon dioxide output, according to The Associated Press. But North Dakota considers itself a leader in the development of carbon capture technology and carbon storage methods, with several projects aiming to capture and inject the greenhouse gas permanently underground, and researchers studying the potential for carbon storage in grasslands.

Gov. Doug Burgum's goal is to make North Dakota carbon neutral by the end of the decade. Carbon neutrality involves striking a balance between the carbon dioxide released from within the state and the amount of emissions contained or offset in some way. Burgum has said he hopes to achieve the objective through industry innovation rather than through regulation.

“Leading with innovation, not regulation, and all-of-the-above energy strategies that are responsive to market trends, promote new technologies to boost production and curb emissions is an environmentally sound and commonsense approach," the governor said in a statement Thursday in support of the Supreme Court ruling that he said "puts a halt to federal overreach."

The Lignite Energy Council said the state is leading by example "on environmental issues -- building the largest carbon capture retrofit projects in the world while being a strident advocate for next-generation technologies."

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

