Supporters of long-term care bill share stories of loved ones in isolation

Stuhlmiller showed the crowd a picture of her mother while she spoke.

"Here is Hannah Stuhlmiller. She's going to be 90," she said. "She needs me in her home or she will die."

Stuhlmiller's in-laws, who live in a separate facility, caught COVID-19 in November; her father-in-law died two days before Christmas after spending a month in the hospital. Her mother-in-law was in the hospital for two months and is still dealing with complications from the disease.

"We did get to say goodbye to him, but we did not get to spend the last year of his life with him," she said.

Watford City resident Janice Sanford said that when her mother was in long-term care in 2020 with limited visitation, she stopped talking and largely remained in her room. Sanford pulled her mom out of the center in July to care for her at home with the help of two nurses. Now Sanford has conversations with her mother about the past, though her mother has a form of dementia.

"It is amazing what no communication does to these people," Sanford said. "She didn't talk, and now she's bossing us and telling us what to do."