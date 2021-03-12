Supporters of long-term care bill share stories of loved ones in isolation

About two dozen people gathered on the North Dakota State Library steps Friday to support legislation stemming from the coronavirus pandemic that would allow residents of long-term care facilities to have a person designated to visit them.
Senate Bill 2145, introduced by Sen. Kristin Roers, R-Fargo, would enable a long-term care resident to have one "essential caregiver." The caregiver would be allowed to enter a facility to "provide in-person physical, spiritual or emotional support" to a resident. The bill also includes a stipulation that a long-term care facility may not lock down for more than 30 days to establish safety measures.
The bill passed the Senate unanimously. The House Human Services Committee will hold a hearing on the bill Tuesday afternoon.
Legislators and family members of residents spoke at the rally on the state Capitol grounds about the need to be allowed to visit loved ones in long-term care. Facilities around the state barred visitors last spring under state protocols aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19 among vulnerable residents. Some speakers began crying when describing what effect isolation had on their loved ones.
Tamara Stuhlmiller, of Bismarck, said she visited her mother, Hannah, at her assisted living center every day before visitation was restricted. She can now visit her mother twice a week.
Stuhlmiller showed the crowd a picture of her mother while she spoke.
"Here is Hannah Stuhlmiller. She's going to be 90," she said. "She needs me in her home or she will die."
Stuhlmiller's in-laws, who live in a separate facility, caught COVID-19 in November; her father-in-law died two days before Christmas after spending a month in the hospital. Her mother-in-law was in the hospital for two months and is still dealing with complications from the disease.
"We did get to say goodbye to him, but we did not get to spend the last year of his life with him," she said.
Watford City resident Janice Sanford said that when her mother was in long-term care in 2020 with limited visitation, she stopped talking and largely remained in her room. Sanford pulled her mom out of the center in July to care for her at home with the help of two nurses. Now Sanford has conversations with her mother about the past, though her mother has a form of dementia.
"It is amazing what no communication does to these people," Sanford said. "She didn't talk, and now she's bossing us and telling us what to do."
Beth Sanford, Janice Sanford's daughter and a co-founder of North Dakota Advocacy for Residents of Long Term Care, said her grandmother's cognitive decline was "shocking."
Reps. Cole Christensen, R-Rogers; Paul Thomas, R-Velva; Bill Tviet, R-Hazen; and Austen Schauer, R-West Fargo; pledged their support at the rally Friday.
In recent weeks, Gov. Doug Burgum and a federal agency that determine long-term care visitation have relaxed visitation rules due to declining virus transmission rates and rising COVID-19 vaccination numbers.
Burgum rescinded an executive order that required assisted living and basic care facilities to routinely test residents and staff for COVID-19 but encouraged those facilities to follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for testing and visitation. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services updated its guidance for nursing homes March 10 to allow indoor visits regardless of vaccination status, except in certain situations.
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.