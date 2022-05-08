 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Supply chain disruptions a concern for Midwest economy; North Dakota's April index falls

  • 0
Ernie Goss

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss

 PROVIDED, DAVE WEAVER

The regional economy remains healthy, but supply chain disruptions are expected to continue, according to a monthly survey of business leaders in nine Midwest and Plains states including North Dakota.

The overall index for April of the Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions survey sank to 65.9 from March's strong 71.3, but it remained above growth-neutral for a 23rd straight month. Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth, while a score below 50 suggests recession.

"The region continues to add manufacturing activity at a healthy pace but with significant inflationary pressures," said Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey. "Supply chain disruptions and labor shortages remain as chief challenges for firms in the region.”

Four of 10 supply managers expect supply chain disruptions to worsen, while only two of 10 anticipate an improvement.

The April index for North Dakota fell from 75.7 in March but remained above growth-neutral at 64.1. Components of the overall index for April were: new orders at 69.8, production or sales at 62.8, delivery lead time at 70.3, employment at 60.4 and inventories at 57.0.

People are also reading…

Both durable and nondurable goods producers have expanded for 2022. Over the past 12 months, the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded that North Dakota average hourly manufacturing wages expanded by 6.7%, above the regional median of 6.4%.

Regionally, the survey’s business confidence index, which looks ahead six months, rose to a still-weak 33.4 from 31.7 in March.

“Concerns about the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war, higher interest rates, soaring inflation and supply chain disruptions combined to push business confidence well below growth-neutral,” Goss said.

The full report can be found at https://bit.ly/3LFftkQ.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sen. Ray Holmberg's home searched after texts with inmate accused of child porn

Sen. Ray Holmberg's home searched after texts with inmate accused of child porn

Grand Forks police and federal agents seized video discs and other items from the home of North Dakota’s longest-serving state senator after he had traded scores of text messages with a man jailed on child pornography charges. According to a police report, a Grand Forks police detective and two Homeland Security special agents searched Ray Holmberg’s home on Nov. 17.  Holmberg would not comment on the search.  It came about three months after Holmberg exchanged 72 text messages with Nicholas James Morgan-Derosier as Morgan-Derosier was held in the Grand Forks County Jail.   

North Dakota company scrubs plans for trans-state natural gas pipeline

North Dakota company scrubs plans for trans-state natural gas pipeline

A subsidiary of North Dakota’s only Fortune 500 company says it won’t pursue plans to build a natural gas pipeline from western North Dakota’s oil patch to the eastern part of the state. WBI Energy is a unit of Bismarck-based MDU Resources Group. The company says the project is not viable due to regulatory uncertainty, limited in-state demand and rising construction, labor and land-acquisition costs. The North Dakota Legislature in November set aside $150 million in federal coronavirus aid to help construct a trans-state pipeline, hoping to spur industrial development. The head of the North Dakota Pipeline Authority says only Viking Gas Transmission applied for the grants.

North Dakota challenges awarding of mineral rights to tribes

North Dakota challenges awarding of mineral rights to tribes

North Dakota is challenging the federal government’s awarding of lucrative mineral rights under a Missouri River reservoir to the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, otherwise known as the Three Affiliated Tribes. The state attorney general’s office said Friday that it notified the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., that it plans to intervene in the tribes’ lawsuit against the federal government. The Interior Department ruled in February that the tribes own the rights, in what has been a long-running dispute. At stake is an estimated $100 million in unpaid royalties and future payments certain to come from oil drilling. The government dammed the river in the 1950s, flooding more than a tenth of the tribes' reservation and creating the reservoir.

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia intensifies attacks on Mariupol

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News