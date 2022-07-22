Super weed palmer amaranth found in 15th North Dakota county

The super weed palmer amaranth has been found in a 15th North Dakota county.

Two plants on the side of a Traill County road that were close to an existing infestation just over the county line in Cass County was confirmed to be palmer amaranth by the National Agricultural Genotyping Center in Fargo, which used DNA analysis.

“While the Traill County finding has already been quickly managed, the public is urged to contact and work with their local weed officers and other experts to identify and report any suspect plants,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Palmer amaranth may spread through multiple channels, including contaminated seed mixes; equipment and machinery; animal feed, bedding and manure; and wildlife.”

Palmer amaranth can grow as tall as 7 feet, resist many herbicides, produce hundreds of thousands of seeds and become strong enough to stop farm machinery. A heavy infestation can cut soybean yields by as much as 79% and corn yields by up to 91%, according to research by Purdue University.

The weed has spread to the Upper Midwest in recent years from the deserts of the southwestern U.S. and northern Mexico. It was first confirmed in North Dakota in August 2018, in McIntosh County, and has since been documented in Barnes, Benson, Cass, Dickey, Emmons, Foster, Grant, Morton, Richland, Sargent, Sioux, Stutsman and Ward counties. It's regulated as a noxious weed in North Dakota, meaning it must be controlled.

It's considered "under management" in the counties of Barnes, Cass, Grant, Richland, Sioux, Stutsman and Ward, according to the state Agriculture Department. It's considered "no longer detected" in the counties of Benson, Dickey, Emmons, Foster, Morton, McIntosh and Sargent.

To report a suspect plant, go to https://www.nd.gov/ndda/pa or contact a county weed officer. For more information, go to that website or to https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/palmeramaranth.