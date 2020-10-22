Sunflower production expected to be up in North Dakota, nation

Sunflower farmers in the U.S. are expected to produce their biggest crop in five years, and North Dakota farmers are expecting their best yield in history.

The first sunflower production forecast for 2020 is 2.81 billion pounds, up 44% from 2019, according to the National Sunflower Association.

Both planted and harvested acres are expected to be up more than 25% from last year. The October yield forecast, at 1,730 pounds per acre, is 11% higher than last year and would be just a pound less than the record high average yield for the nation.

North Dakota leads the country in sunflower production. The state forecast is 1.23 billion pounds, up 64% from last year. The expected average yield of 1,761 pounds per acre would be a record, according to the association.

About 80% of North Dakota's sunflower crop is rated in fair to good condition, according to this week's crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service, which came out before this week's snowfall. Nearly half of the crop has been harvested, well ahead of last year. The long-term average for this time of year is about one-fourth of the crop in the bin.