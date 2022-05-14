Sunday meeting set on Medora's Pacific Avenue

Medora residents can provide input on the future of the tourist town's main road during a public meeting Sunday.
The meeting from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Medora Community Center will discuss a transportation planning study evaluating the long-term serviceability of Pacific Avenue, connecting accesses and the Interstate 94 interchanges.
The study also will evaluate a secondary/emergency access route to the developing Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library. It will be focused on transportation goals and will work in tandem with the Medora Area Planning Study.
Representatives from the North Dakota Department of Transportation and the Civil Science Inc. engineering firm will be on hand.
Written comments also are being accepted. They must be mailed by May 30 to Kyle Comer, Consultant Project Manager, 531 West Villard St., Suite 1, Dickinson, ND 58601; or emailed to comments@civilscience.com with “Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading.
Additional public meetings are scheduled for Oct. 2, 2022, and Jan. 22, 2023, in conjunction with the Medora Area Planning Study effort.
Those who need to request special accommodations should contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.