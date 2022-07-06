 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sun Country to offer Williston-Las Vegas seasonal flights

Williston Basin International Airport

An aerial view of Williston Basin International Airport’s commercial passenger terminal.

 Forum News Service, provided by Williston Herald

Sun Country Airlines will once again provide seasonal service between Williston and Las Vegas.

The airline offered direct flights between the cities from September to November last year. It will offer the flights again this year from Sept. 8 through Dec. 11, the Williston Herald reported.

“They operate a relatively large airplane, a (Boeing) 737-800 which will carry about 185 passengers," Williston Basin International Airport Director Anthony Dudas said.

The airport in the oil patch hub also has service to Minneapolis through Delta Air Lines and service to Denver through United Airlines.

