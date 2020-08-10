Summer duck brood survey has promising results; decent fall hunting season shaping up

Wildlife officials who conducted a duck brood survey this summer expect a fall duck flight from North Dakota that’s up 9% from last year.
That means more ducks in the countryside when hunters take to the fields. This year’s regular season opens for residents on Sept. 26 and for nonresidents a week later.
The mid-July state Game and Fish Department survey indicated duck broods were comparable to last year and 52% above the long-term average, which goes back more than half a century. Average brood size also was similar to 2019, at 6.8 ducklings per brood.
“Based on our numbers, it looks like hunters can expect decent numbers of ducks and geese from our local birds,” State Wildlife Chief Jeb Williams said. “That’s a great benefit of living in North Dakota and having local bird opportunities and then the fall flight birds produced in the Canadian provinces.”
An annual spring survey by the department had indicated nearly 4 million breeding ducks in the state -- the 13th highest count in 72 years.
Breeding duck numbers generally trend with wetland conditions. Record-breaking precipitation last fall boosted the spring wetland index, which measures the number of basins with water, to the sixth-highest level on record, dating to 1948.
Observers also count water areas during the July duck brood survey. This year’s water index was up 11% from last year, and 49% above the long-term average, despite dry conditions and moderate drought in parts of the state.
Migratory Game Bird Management Supervisor Mike Szymanski said wetland conditions in July were stable to declining across most of the state, except for the northeast region and other smaller, isolated areas.
The summer duck brood survey involves 18 routes that cover all parts of the state north and east of the Missouri River. Biologists count and classify duck broods and water areas within 220 yards on each side of the road they're on. The survey started in the mid-1950s, and all current routes have been in place since 1965.
“Generally, numbers and conditions of wetlands were fair to good on most (survey) routes, and very wet on our four most northeastern routes, starkly contrasting routes in the north central and central parts of the state that were fairly dry,” Szymanski said.
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows about half of the state to still be abnormally dry or in moderate drought. Game and Fish biologists will conduct a survey in mid-September to assess wetland conditions heading into the waterfowl hunting seasons.
Hunting success in the fall also is influenced by bird movements before and during the season, as well as weather patterns during the fall migration, according to Game and Fish.
Resident waterfowl hunters spend an estimated $20 million in the state every year, according to state Tourism Division data.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
