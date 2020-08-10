Summer duck brood survey has promising results; decent fall hunting season shaping up

Observers also count water areas during the July duck brood survey. This year’s water index was up 11% from last year, and 49% above the long-term average, despite dry conditions and moderate drought in parts of the state.

Migratory Game Bird Management Supervisor Mike Szymanski said wetland conditions in July were stable to declining across most of the state, except for the northeast region and other smaller, isolated areas.

The summer duck brood survey involves 18 routes that cover all parts of the state north and east of the Missouri River. Biologists count and classify duck broods and water areas within 220 yards on each side of the road they're on. The survey started in the mid-1950s, and all current routes have been in place since 1965.

“Generally, numbers and conditions of wetlands were fair to good on most (survey) routes, and very wet on our four most northeastern routes, starkly contrasting routes in the north central and central parts of the state that were fairly dry,” Szymanski said.