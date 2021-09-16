Summer drought could impact fall pheasant season in North Dakota

Many pheasant hunters have North Dakota on a bucket list, he said. And many who regularly come from other states do so as much for the social aspects of the trip as for the hunting prospects.

For pheasant-destination communities such as Mott, Regent and Hettinger, "It's not going to be the windfall that it has been, but it's still important to those communities," Jensen said.

Grouse and partridge

Survey data for sharp-tailed grouse and partridge was similar to last year, with sharptails observed per 100 miles up 2% statewide and partridge up 9%.

Sharptail hunters should expect to find mainly adult grouse this fall, according to Kolar. He said numbers along the Missouri River are still high compared to long-term averages, so hunters who can find cover should have average-to-good hunting.

There likely won't be enough cover on many range land areas that typically hold grouse for hunters to target them this fall, according to Kolar. Most grouse likely will be found in draws with shrubs and trees, or near waterways, he said.