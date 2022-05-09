Substance abuse program offered to military members

State officials have launched an effort aimed at reducing the risk of substance abuse among active military service members.
The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division and the North Dakota National Guard have partnered on the effort. The division recently licensed the NDNG Substance Abuse Program to offer myPrime, an interactive online training aimed at changing beliefs and attitudes about substance use.
“Our organization is committed to the health and well-being of our soldiers," Command Sgt. Maj. Derek Heck said. "Programs like this help strengthen the resilience of our service members and let them know that it is OK to ask for help.”
For more information, go to www.behavioralhealth.nd.gov.