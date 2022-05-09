 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Substance abuse program offered to military members

  • 0

State officials have launched an effort aimed at reducing the risk of substance abuse among active military service members.

The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division and the North Dakota National Guard have partnered on the effort. The division recently licensed the NDNG Substance Abuse Program to offer myPrime, an interactive online training aimed at changing beliefs and attitudes about substance use.

“Our organization is committed to the health and well-being of our soldiers," Command Sgt. Maj. Derek Heck said. "Programs like this help strengthen the resilience of our service members and let them know that it is OK to ask for help.”

For more information, go to www.behavioralhealth.nd.gov.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sen. Ray Holmberg's home searched after texts with inmate accused of child porn

Sen. Ray Holmberg's home searched after texts with inmate accused of child porn

Grand Forks police and federal agents seized video discs and other items from the home of North Dakota’s longest-serving state senator after he had traded scores of text messages with a man jailed on child pornography charges. According to a police report, a Grand Forks police detective and two Homeland Security special agents searched Ray Holmberg’s home on Nov. 17.  Holmberg would not comment on the search.  It came about three months after Holmberg exchanged 72 text messages with Nicholas James Morgan-Derosier as Morgan-Derosier was held in the Grand Forks County Jail.   

North Dakota company scrubs plans for trans-state natural gas pipeline

North Dakota company scrubs plans for trans-state natural gas pipeline

A subsidiary of North Dakota’s only Fortune 500 company says it won’t pursue plans to build a natural gas pipeline from western North Dakota’s oil patch to the eastern part of the state. WBI Energy is a unit of Bismarck-based MDU Resources Group. The company says the project is not viable due to regulatory uncertainty, limited in-state demand and rising construction, labor and land-acquisition costs. The North Dakota Legislature in November set aside $150 million in federal coronavirus aid to help construct a trans-state pipeline, hoping to spur industrial development. The head of the North Dakota Pipeline Authority says only Viking Gas Transmission applied for the grants.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News