Study aims to find out if carbon storage will work in eastern North Dakota

The North Dakota Industrial Commission recently approved a $325,000 matching grant to fund a seismic study of the geology near Dakota Spirit. The money comes from the state Renewable Energy Fund, which includes money from oil taxes and interest on the repayment of water project loans.

The study will begin later this summer using trucks and plates that shake the earth. Strategically placed equipment monitors the response from the vibrations and collects data that will be analyzed to learn about the characteristics of the rock underground.

Midwest AgEnergy plans to gather data in several directions around Dakota Spirit at various distances up to 20 miles away. Such seismic studies are a common practice, and crews performing the work will take steps to avoid doing it near places such as homes and water wells, Dunlop said.

“It should be non-eventful,” he said.

Midwest AgEnergy will share the data gathered through the study with the state, and it could be of use to the operators of other industrial facilities with carbon emissions in eastern North Dakota, Dunlop said.