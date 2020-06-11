Student loan debt relief company ordered to stop doing business

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has ordered an unlicensed student loan debt relief company to issue refunds to North Dakota consumers and to cease doing business in the state until it fully complies with the state’s licensing law.

The attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division investigated California-based Students Loan Services LLC after receiving a complaint from a woman who had paid the company almost $900 but did not receive the promised services. The company refunded her money after the complaint, but investigators determined the company was not licensed and bonded in North Dakota.

The company agreed to cancel agreements with 18 North Dakota residents and issue refunds, according to Stenehjem. Customers who signed up with Students Loan Services can contact the Consumer Protection Division at 701-328-3404 for help in canceling the contract and obtaining a refund.

The company did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.

