Student injured in Hettinger shooting suffered self-inflicted wound; counseling offered to other students

A Hettinger student who suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday in a school classroom made no threats to anyone else before firing the shot, an Adams County official says.

Identifying information and the condition of the student were not released Tuesday.

“We’re trying to be as respectful, mindful and prayerful as possible for the family,” said Adams County State’s Attorney Aaron Roseland, who acts as spokesman for the county sheriff’s office.

Authorities on Monday said the student had been transported for emergency medical treatment.

The student at about 11:15 a.m. stepped into a classroom where a presentation was being made to students of mixed grades. The student fired a single shot from a handgun, Roseland said.

The K-12 school canceled all Tuesday classes and sports activities. Counseling services were offered from 1-4 p.m. at Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home's Centennial Chapel in Hettinger, according to the Hettinger Public School website.

School will be in session Wednesday and Thursday for those who feel comfortable attending, according to the website. Counseling services will be available both days.