Storms significantly ease drought in North Dakota; flooding, power outages persist

Three storms during the last half of April have dramatically lessened drought that has persisted in western North Dakota for more than a year, and more heavy rain is forecast for the weekend.

A three-day blizzard two weeks ago dropped 2-3 feet of snow over a wide area of western North Dakota, and an Easter Sunday storm that followed added several inches more, along with heavy rain in many other areas including Bismarck-Mandan. Another blizzard last weekend dumped another 1 to 1 ½ feet of snow in the west.

The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday, shows about 37% of North Dakota as being in some state of drought, down from 46% last week, 54% the previous week and 86% at the start of the year. Burleigh County and eastern Morton County are no longer in any form of drought, and a pocket of extreme drought in northwestern North Dakota now covers only one-tenth of a percent of the state. Three months ago it covered nearly 9%.

Another measure of the abrupt change in weather pattern is the number of wildfires in the state. So far this spring there have been 27 fires, burning 133 acres, according to North Dakota Emergency Services spokesman Eric Jensen. Last year at this time, there had been 333 fires burning about 47,400 acres.

The Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Drought Mitigation Center, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. USDA Meteorologist Brad Rippey wrote, "For the second week in a row, significant precipitation fell across parts of the Northern Plains. Heavy snow blanketed western North Dakota, southeastern Montana, northwestern South Dakota, and parts of Wyoming, helping to further improve soil moisture."

The weekly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service rates topsoil moisture in North Dakota as being 26% short and subsoil moisture as being 39% in those categories. Two weeks ago, those figures were 42% and 53%, respectively.

The crop report also shows that all of the recent moisture has prevented a lot of farmers from getting into the field to plant their crops.

Seeding of the state's staple spring wheat crop is 4% complete, behind 21% last year at the same time, though close to the five-year average of 8%. Only 1% of the durum wheat, barley and dry pea crops are in the ground, also behind last year's pace and the average.

The most recent blizzard also brought heavy rain to eastern North Dakota -- leading to ongoing moderate-to-major flooding -- and freezing rain to western North Dakota, toppling thousands of power poles and at one point cutting power to an estimated 19,000 people. That figure was down to about 8,000 on Thursday, with some communities not expected to have electricity restored until next week.

Prairie Public over-the-air radio broadcasts in the Bismarck area at 90.5 FM are down due to ice damage to the main transmission line at the tower site. It's not known when the issue will be fixed. The nonprofit network’s expanded listening options including the Prairie Public app and the prairiepublic.org website are not impacted.

Members of the Civil Air Patrol North Dakota Wing began flying missions Wednesday at the request of the state Department of Emergency Services to help with power restoration efforts.

“Civil Air Patrol has a proud history of serving North Dakotans during times of need,” said Lt. Col. Sean Johnson, the wing's chief of staff for missions. “Our volunteers are the key to our success."

Montana-Dakota Utilities also has been using airplanes in the recovery effort. MDU, a major electrical supplier in western North Dakota and eastern Minnesota, at one point estimated 18,000 customers without power. That figure was at 205 on Thursday, following the restoration of electricity to Crosby on Wednesday evening, according to spokesman Mark Hanson.

Drones flown by the Grand Forks-based Northern Plains UAS Test Site and by ISight Drone Services also are helping with reconnaissance in the region.

Ranchers also are assessing damage and livestock losses after the recent storms.

“It’s been an incredible year for cattle ranchers,” said McVille rancher Dan Rorvig, president of the North Dakota Stockmen's Foundation. “First, they were dealing with severe and persistent drought, and then record-breaking storms delivered a one-two punch in the midst of calving season.

"The first storm was bad enough on its own, and then the second had a compounding effect on the animals that were already weak and stressed," he said.

The crop report lists cattle and calf death loss as 24% heavy, compared with 5% two weeks ago. Calving is about two-thirds complete.

Hay supplies are rated 69% short or very short, and the recent extreme weather is expected to delay the turning out of cattle to pasture, according to North Dakota State University Extension.

“Producers should expect delays in grazing readiness this spring and manage accordingly,” said Miranda Meehan, Extension livestock environmental stewardship specialist. “This would include avoiding grazing native range until grazing readiness has been achieved.”

The Stockmen's Association and its Foundation have put $40,000 into a rancher relief fund and are asking others to contribute. For more information go to http://www.ndstockmen.org/foundation/hopeafterhaley/.

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., on Friday plans to visit a Max-area ranch to get a firsthand look at the storm impacts. He'll also hold a discussion with ranchers, local leaders and McLean Electric Cooperative representatives at the Max Community Center at 2:30 p.m. Max is south of Minot.

Gov. Doug Burgum has declared a statewide emergency and a statewide disaster in the wake of the recent storms. He plans to request presidential disaster declarations to help unlock aid to help pay for snow removal and infrastructure repairs.

Another storm is bearing down on the Plains, potentially worsening problems in North Dakota.

"Rainfall could reach 1 to 3 inches in the north-central U.S., with some of the highest amounts expected on Friday in the Dakotas," Rippey said.

The Bismarck-Mandan area could be in store for up to 2 inches of rain by Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

