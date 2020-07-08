Storms bring strong winds, cause damage, power outages across North Dakota

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Strong thunderstorms with high winds and heavy rain late Tuesday and early Wednesday caused damage and power outages across North Dakota.

Rainfall amounts in the Bismarck area ranged from half an inch to eight-tenths of an inch. Wind gusts up to 71 mph were reported, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Edwards.

“It wasn’t too bad here in Bismarck compared to other parts of the state,” he said.

Butte in McLean County and Krueger Lake in Sheridan County each got a total of 2.1 inches of rain.

Wind gusts in the the McLean County communities of Garrison and Washburn were estimated in excess of 80 mph. There was a report of a damaged roof and garage door in Garrison, Edwards said. Tree damage was reported in Turtle Lake.

McHenry County Emergency Management Coordinator Kelsey Siegler said that a chemical warehouse owned by Harvey Farmers Elevator west of Anamoose was destroyed by high winds. There also were reports of damaged houses, barns and uprooted trees, she said.