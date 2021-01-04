 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Storm system could lead to slick travel conditions in parts of North Dakota
alert top story

Storm system could lead to slick travel conditions in parts of North Dakota

{{featured_button_text}}
010521-nws-winter-melt

With the temperature rising to the mid-40s on Monday, the snow from last week is beginning to melt and is creating puddles on sidewalks and streets like on First Street Northeast in Mandan. There is a chance for snow midweek, but more mild temperatures are in store for the rest of the work week.

 Mike McCleary

A storm system moving east from the Pacific Northwest across the Rockies early this week will bring snow and possibly freezing rain to parts of the Northern Plains.

Snow accumulations in North Dakota are expected to be light, but road conditions could deteriorate Tuesday into Wednesday, especially in the eastern part of the state.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"Enough snow may fall across parts of the Dakotas and Nebraska to cover some roadways and prompt travel slowdowns. Motorists on portions of Interstates 29, 90 and 94 will want to keep an eye to the sky for changing conditions Tuesday night into Wednesday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said.

The forecast for the Bismarck-Mandan area calls for only a chance of snow Tuesday, possibly mixed with freezing rain in the early morning hours of Wednesday. There's a greater chance for an inch or two of snow to the east, roughly from Sterling through Fargo, with heavier amounts in the Jamestown area, according to the National Weather Service.

"This could impact those traveling, and motorists should be sure to check the latest road and weather conditions," the agency said.

The front system won't have much of an impact on balmy temperatures in the area -- highs for Bismarck-Mandan are forecast to be in the 30s all week.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GOP plan to upend Biden win rips party apart
State & Regional

GOP plan to upend Biden win rips party apart

WASHINGTON — The extraordinary effort to overturn the presidential election is ripping the Republican Party apart as GOP lawmakers orchestrating the challenges to Joe Biden's victory faced intense blowback Sunday from others in the party warning they are undermining Americans' faith in democracy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News