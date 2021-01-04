Storm system could lead to slick travel conditions in parts of North Dakota

A storm system moving east from the Pacific Northwest across the Rockies early this week will bring snow and possibly freezing rain to parts of the Northern Plains.

Snow accumulations in North Dakota are expected to be light, but road conditions could deteriorate Tuesday into Wednesday, especially in the eastern part of the state.

"Enough snow may fall across parts of the Dakotas and Nebraska to cover some roadways and prompt travel slowdowns. Motorists on portions of Interstates 29, 90 and 94 will want to keep an eye to the sky for changing conditions Tuesday night into Wednesday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said.

The forecast for the Bismarck-Mandan area calls for only a chance of snow Tuesday, possibly mixed with freezing rain in the early morning hours of Wednesday. There's a greater chance for an inch or two of snow to the east, roughly from Sterling through Fargo, with heavier amounts in the Jamestown area, according to the National Weather Service.

"This could impact those traveling, and motorists should be sure to check the latest road and weather conditions," the agency said.

The front system won't have much of an impact on balmy temperatures in the area -- highs for Bismarck-Mandan are forecast to be in the 30s all week.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

