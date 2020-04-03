Storm drops 3-4 inches of snow in Bismarck area; slight warmup expected

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The early April storm system that hit much of North Dakota from late Wednesday into early Friday dropped about 3-4 inches of snow in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

Slightly higher amounts were reported to the southwest and southeast, and Harvey, to the northeast, reported 8 inches, according to National Weather Service reports.

The front also cooled down the recent springtime temperatures, but a slow warming trend is expected through the weekend and into early next week.

Highs in the metro area on Saturday are forecast in the lower 40s, and on Sunday in the mid-40s, with a chance of rain or snow Sunday and Monday. By Tuesday, highs should be back in the upper 50s, according to the weather service forecast.

The storm had a big impact on eastern North Dakota, with the state Department of Transportation and the Highway Patrol advising against travel on Interstate 29 from Fargo to the Canadian border on Thursday because of hazardous driving conditions.

Because of flood conditions this spring, there's extra concern due to water-filled ditches along the roadways.