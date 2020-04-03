Storm drops 3-4 inches of snow in Bismarck area; slight warmup expected

The early April storm system that hit much of North Dakota from late Wednesday into early Friday dropped about 3-4 inches of snow in the Bismarck-Mandan area.
Slightly higher amounts were reported to the southwest and southeast, and Harvey, to the northeast, reported 8 inches, according to National Weather Service reports.
The front also cooled down the recent springtime temperatures, but a slow warming trend is expected through the weekend and into early next week.
Highs in the metro area on Saturday are forecast in the lower 40s, and on Sunday in the mid-40s, with a chance of rain or snow Sunday and Monday. By Tuesday, highs should be back in the upper 50s, according to the weather service forecast.
The storm had a big impact on eastern North Dakota, with the state Department of Transportation and the Highway Patrol advising against travel on Interstate 29 from Fargo to the Canadian border on Thursday because of hazardous driving conditions.
Because of flood conditions this spring, there's extra concern due to water-filled ditches along the roadways.
The slick conditions caused a state health department emergency response truck loaded with medical supplies to slide off a highway and crash northwest of Fargo in Steele County on Thursday, according to The Associated Press. KFGO radio reported that the truck loaded with masks, medical gloves and gowns was heavily damaged, but the driver wasn't hurt.
Sheriff Wayne Beckman said the truck was headed to hospitals in Northwood and Mayville when it left the road. Firefighters hauled the medical supplies to Finley. Beckman said he believes that all of the supplies are still usable.
Emergency crews in Stutsman County rescued a 78-year-old man after his vehicle crashed into water on Thursday morning on a county road south of Cleveland, according to AP.
Sheriff's Maj. Justin Falk said the water had come up to the man’s chest, but first responders were able to free him from the vehicle. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
The storm also caused major disruptions in western South Dakota, dropping half a foot of snow on Rapid City on Wednesday and shutting down the airport Thursday. The snowfall broke the city’s record for the date of 3 inches set in 1927.
The Black Hills were covered with nearly a foot of snow, according to AccuWeather.
