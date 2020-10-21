Storm could drop half a foot on snow on Bismarck-Mandan

The fall snowstorm bearing down on North Dakota is forecast to drop half a foot of snow on the Bismarck-Mandan area by Friday.

The system also could produce near record-cold weather, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm watch is posted for the southern two-thirds of the state.

The early season winter storm was moving east out of the northern Rockies, with snow likely to spread from southwestern North Dakota to the northeast late Wednesday and continuing through Thursday. Up to 10 inches of snow is possible in southeastern North Dakota, with lesser amounts to the north, according to forecasters.

Bismarck-Mandan is expected to get a couple of inches late Wednesday and another 4 on Thursday, according to the forecast. Bismarck got about 1 ½ inches of snow on Tuesday, though most of it has melted.

The early week storm was much more severe to the east, dropping about 8 inches of snow on Minneapolis. It was the earliest in the season that the Twin Cities had seen that much snow, breaking a 115-year-old record, according to AccuWeather. The storm led to hundreds of crashes on Minnesota roadways and cut power to more than 30,000 residents.