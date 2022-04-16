Stories, experiences abound on Western North Dakota Honor Flight

Bring together a group of veterans and stories will follow. Bring them together for a two-day trip to Washington, D.C., and visits to war memorials, and the stories will only get better.

Mel Mayher and Richard Pavliceck, both of Dickinson, sat down for breakfast at the Bismarck Airport on Sunday morning. They drove from Dickinson together, and joined Jim Weaver, of Minot, whom they'd just met for the first time, for coffee and a doughnut as they waited to get on the Western North Dakota Honor Flight airplane. The new friends shortly were sharing stories of their experiences, the common bond among veterans of any military branch.

Mayher, a Navy veteran, arrived in Vietnam on a ship with 2,500 Marines in 1965. The Marines and the sailors got along OK, but Mayher threw out a sly grin as he described the Marines Corps, which technically is a part of the U.S. Department of the Navy.

“They can’t walk on water,” he chuckled, adding “they get their uniforms and their checks from us.”

That shot aside, Mayher said there’s a lot of respect among veterans of all branches.

“There’s not a one of us that wouldn’t back the other up,” he said.

Mayher, Pavliceck and Weaver were among 93 veterans treated to the trip on Sunday and Monday. It was the first for the new chapter of the Honor Flight Network, which is dedicated to honoring military veterans with an expense-paid trip to the nation’s capital to view historic sites and war memorials. Trips are funded through business and private donations, service organizations and fundraisers.

The trip earlier this week evoked many memories for vets. It also provided them, volunteers and accompanying media with many new experiences, and many stories.

Volunteering advice

Among the volunteers on the flight was Army veteran Patience Mosbrucker, who along with her husband, Dwight, was making her first Honor Flight run.

She was stationed at Fort Meade, Maryland, at one point and had visited most of the monuments the veterans were scheduled to visit. Before the trip she told a number of vets to prepare themselves for what they’d see and how they’d react.

“It’s super emotional,” she said. “When veterans get together, they speak a language no others speak, and they reveal things they wouldn’t say to others."

Remembering Dad

It wasn’t Weaver’s first trip to D.C. Of all he’d seen before, the World War II Memorial was the most humbling.

“I can’t describe it,” he said Sunday, and referred to all those who pitched in for the war cause. “We wouldn’t be where we are today if it wasn’t for all these people.”

The next day, Weaver, a Vietnam vet, said while at the World War II memorial that it was special to him because his father was a veteran of the war and had served in Europe. His father died on Christmas Eve 11 years ago.

“I didn’t make it down to Florida when he died,” Weaver said.

Marine response

Mayher’s comment about the the Marine Corps was one of at least two heard on the first day of the trip, and the Marines took a number of good-natured shots from veterans of other military branches. An Army vet mentioned that the person who kept asking the bus driver to stop at a liquor store “must have been that Marine” near the front of the bus.

“It could very well have been,” quipped Marine veteran Bob Albrecht, of Bismarck. And the comment from the Navy man about Marines not being able to walk on water? Albrecht shrugged.

“The Navy,” he said. “That’s the sister to the Marine Corps.”

Albrecht after breaking rifle range records found himself as a forward observer and sniper in Vietnam in 1969. He and a radio man were sent “as far north as they could get us.”

“We did more observing than anything,” he said.

Albrecht was one of eight military personnel who carried President Dwight Eisenhower’s casket into the Capitol Rotunda and escorted it by train to Abilene, Kansas, in 1969.

Coming home

When Albrecht returned from Southeast Asia he never imagined there would be a memorial like the Vietnam Wall, nor did Richard Dewitz, of Tappen, an Army veteran who served in 1967-68. Both said their return to North Dakota was much more friendly than what they saw when they arrived on the West Coast.

“At best we were ignored,” Dewitz said. “Some people made rude comments or acted like they were spitting on the ground in front of us.”

Protestors were few in number but quite vocal and drew considerable media attention, according to Dewitz.

“In reality, they were right to oppose (the war) because it didn’t do any good,” he said. But he disagrees with the way they protested and their treatment of returning soldiers.

“We did what we were asked to do because our country asked,” he said.

To him, the Vietnam memorial symbolizes “people showing they did care, as a country.”

“This makes the ones who were in combat feel better,” he said.

Eavesdropping

Jim Blotter of Turtle Lake was stationed in Scotland during the Korean War. He was trained in radio repair -- fixing what he called “some pretty sophisticated (expletive).”

“We listened to the Russians,” he said.

He and his cousin Donald Sondrol, also of Turtle Lake, stood together as they took in the giant statue at the Iwo Jima Memorial. Sondrol was most grateful for the welcome at the D.C. airport Sunday by North Dakota National Guard soldiers stationed in the nation's capital, calling it “the most impressive thing I’ve seen so far.”

Job description

Nicholas Ressler, 78, of Mandan, served in the Army during the Vietnam Era as an armored intelligence specialist.

“That’s a fancy way of saying 'scout,' which is a fancy way of saying 'bait,'” he said.

The changing of the guard at Arlington National Cemetery -- home to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier -- stood out for him, not only for the dedication of the soldiers, but for the respect the monument -- “the whole setup” -- gives to the country’s military fallen.

“Is there another country that does what we do here?” he said. “Think of the dedication these young men have, the commitment. It’s unbelievable.”

Ressler is the 11th of 12 children in his family. Seven, including one sister, served in the military.

Tough duty

The precision of the guards at Arlington impressed Lee Wolf, 73, of Center, an Army veteran who built roads and airstrips and helped locals in Vietnam with various projects.

But Wolf didn’t feel his expertise would cross over to the guard work done by the young men at Arlington.

“I’m not that kind of person,” he said. “It takes a special person to do that.”

As the buses pulled into Arlington, driver Kokina Brown, of Baltimore, told the veterans to look for headstones with pointed tops. Some veterans requested them, she said, “so no damn Yankee can sit on my headstone.”

Better now

For Joe Gross, of Devils Lake, being greeted by North Dakota National Guard members at Baltimore-Washington International Airport was “the best welcome home I ever received.”

He’s an Army veteran, and arrived in Vietnam's A Shau Valley after the battle of Hamburger Hill.

“I picked up body parts,” he said, adding that the rest of his time in the Army “never did get any better.”

He mustered out at Fort Lewis, Washington, and was greeted there by a woman he referred to as a skinhead. She threw a dirty diaper at him, soiling his uniform. Military police helped him find new clothes and told him it would be best if he didn’t fly home in uniform.

The political climate was only a little better when he got home. His wife, who was in nursing school at the time, had been hiding the truth about where Gross was and why he didn’t visit her.

“She told her friends I was in prison,” he said.

They were married for 39 years before his wife died of cancer.

Tears of gratitude

A Wisconsin man visiting the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial struggled to talk about why he extended his hand to two Western North Dakota Honor Flight members.

Dean Julien, 56, of Greendale, was in D.C. as a chaperone for a group of high school orchestra and chorus members. He and the vets went different directions after they shook hands, and the North Dakotans didn’t see the tears stream from under his tinted glasses.

“I don’t think they get enough accolades,” he said. Shaking their hands and thanking them was “something little I can do. I’m just grateful.”

Appreciation

The difficulty and hard work that went into organizing the Honor Flight wasn’t lost on the veterans.

Jim Brown, 86, of Reeder, said he appreciated the trip and called the task of putting it together “immense.”

“How long am I going to sit and daydream about this trip?” he said.

Brown noted the salutes and applause directed to the veterans from people at stoplights. The respect of the silent changing of the guard stood out for him too, as did the bigness of Washington, “compared to little old downtown Reeder.”

The whole trip “was so nice,” the Navy veteran said.

Others agreed. One took the microphone as the airplane approached Bismarck on Monday evening and asked the veterans to give Honor Flight staff a round of applause. He didn’t have to ask twice.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.