Stolen vehicle suspect found after apparently spending 2 days in national park in frigid conditions

One of two people being sought by authorities after a chase and search in Theodore Roosevelt National Park has been found, after apparently spending two days hiding in rugged conditions amid life-threatening cold.

Gabriella Perez-Goodbird, 19, of Mandaree, flagged down passers-by on the park's loop road shortly before 3 p.m. Mountain time Wednesday, according to Billings County Sheriff Pat Rummel. She was taken immediately to a Dickinson hospital.

"I'm definitely concerned about her being out for two days in the conditions that we had," the sheriff said.

Overnight low temperatures in the park area during that time were around zero degrees, and the wind chill was in the teens below zero, according to the National Weather Service. Such conditions can quickly lead to frostbite. It wasn't immediately clear what type of clothing Perez-Goodbird had with her.

Authorities are still looking for Clancey Lone Fight, 33, also of Mandaree. He might have made it to Interstate 94 late Monday and hitched a ride. Authorities were looking for more clues Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We know that they were separated," Rummel said of Perez-Goodbird and Lone Fight. "She said she was separated from him on Monday."