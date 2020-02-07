Stenehjem: State Board of Accountancy violated open meetings law

The State Board of Accountancy violated North Dakota's open meetings law with a special meeting it held in November, Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says.

The board held the Nov. 5 meeting to receive a litigation update regarding a disciplinary case. The board posted a correct meeting notice at its office, but the version it posted on the secretary of state’s website failed to list any topics or agenda and also listed an incorrect meeting date, Stenehjem said.

He ordered the board to update its meeting minutes to reflect the detailed recollections of any conversations held during the special meeting.

Stenehjem said the board also violated state law by not fully responding to a request it received for records related to the meeting. However, the board has since fully complied with the request and no further action is needed, he said.

