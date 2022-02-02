Stenehjem ceremonies begin; some traffic disruptions to occur

Ceremonies have begun to honor and remember late North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.

Stenehjem, 68, died Friday following his hospitalization after being found unresponsive that morning at his home. A cause of death has not been made public. In December he had announced his plans to retire at the end of this year, when his current term expires.

Family held a private gathering on Tuesday night, according to Gretchen Stenehjem, wife of Steve Stenehjem, a cousin of Wayne's. State Sen. Nicole Poolman, R-Bismarck, read the Walt Whitman poem "O Captain! My Captain!", about the death of U.S. President Abraham Lincoln. Stenehjem had a bust of Lincoln on his office desk. Poolman was Stenehjem's running mate when they made an unsuccessful bid for the governor's office in 2016.

Stenehjem's casket was brought to the Capitol on Wednesday to lie in state in Memorial Hall. Law officers, family members and others gathered as the casket was brought up the steps at the south entrance. Gov. Doug Burgum and other dignitaries received it, and a private viewing was held in the Attorney General's Office before a four-hour public viewing period. Dozens of people packed Memorial Hall to pay their respects.

A public funeral is scheduled at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Bismarck Event Center. A funeral procession will begin shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday, traveling south from Bismarck Funeral Home down State Street to the Capitol mall loop and then south again to the Event Center downtown.

Officers with the Bismarck Police Department, Burleigh County Sheriff's Department and state Highway Patrol will be shutting down numerous intersections in the areas of State Street, Boulevard Avenue, the Capitol loop and Seventh Street, from about 10-10:45 a.m. The Interstate 94 Exit 159 eastbound off-ramp -- the interchange of I-94 and State Street -- also will be closed during the procession. Police advise motorists to use Washington Street and Bismarck Expressway to travel between the north and south parts of the city during that time. People also are asked to avoid entering the procession.

"We greatly appreciate the cooperation of our citizens to help North Dakota law enforcement honor a great leader, law enforcement advocate and public servant," Police Lt. Luke Gardiner said.

A live broadcast of the funeral will be available on all statewide NBC stations, and livestreamed on KFYR-TV's Facebook page and at yournewsleader.com. Cremation will take place after the service. A private family burial will be held later.

