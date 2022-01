A 20-year-old Steele man is dead after losing control of his pickup truck on an icy Interstate 94 in Kidder County.

The truck left the roadway about 8 miles east of Tappen, rolled, and came to rest on its roof about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Highway Patrol.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. His name wasn't immediately released.

