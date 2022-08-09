Status of Chad Isaak's appeal unclear after suicide; Supreme Court considering matter

The appeal by a man who killed himself while serving life sentences for murdering four people in Mandan three years ago is still in place, and it's unclear how it will be handled now that he's dead.

North Dakota Supreme Court justices were discussing the matter in private on Tuesday. It wasn't immediately clear when a decision might come.

The attorney for Chad Isaak, 48, filed the appeal on June 30. Isaak was declared dead at a Bismarck hospital about a month later, on July 31. Authorities that day responded to a call of inmate self-harm at the North Dakota State Penitentiary, where Isaak had been since being sentenced in December to life in prison without parole for the April 2019 slayings of four people at RJR Maintenance and Management.

His death occurred about the time the prosecution's response to that appeal was originally due, and it leaves questions about whether his appeal can, should or will proceed, and who makes that call.

A jury in August 2021 convicted Isaak on four counts of murder and other charges in the April 1, 2019, deaths of RJR co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; and married couple Bill Cobb, 50, and Lois Cobb, 45.

Three of the victims were shot, and among the four they suffered more than 100 stab wounds, according to trial testimony. No motive was ever established.

South Central District Judge David Reich in December 2021 sentenced Isaak to four consecutive life sentences. Isaak had been behind bars since his arrest and was moved to the penitentiary after his conviction. Prison officials said Isaak’s roommate was not in the cell at the time of his suicide.

Kiara Kraus-Parr, the attorney in Isaak’s appeal, in a document submitted to the North Dakota Supreme Court on June 30 said Isaak’s judgment should be reversed because of errors during jury selection and violations of Isaak’s right to a public trial. No record was made of certain conferences involving the judge and attorneys held before and during the trial, Kraus-Parr said. She further argued that public access to court documents and autopsy photos was improperly closed, and that jurors were dismissed outside Isaak's presence.

Kraus-Parr did not respond to multiple Tribune phone calls and emails in the past week seeking comment on the status of the appeal.

A response by prosecutors is due 30 days after an appeal is filed -- in Isaak's case, on July 30, the day before his death. Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter before the deadline was granted an extra 60 days to review additional items for her response. She said she still plans to file it.

“It will be up to the Supreme Court to determine what happens next,” Goter said. “There is a mootness argument, but it’s up to the court to determine the course of action.”

Supreme Court Clerk Petra Mandigo Hulm said the appeal was on the agenda of the justices' regularly scheduled conference Tuesday.

"The court will direct my office how to proceed," she said.

Tim Purdon, a former federal prosecutor, said when a criminal defendant dies in the course of prosecution “the general rule is that ends the criminal case.”

“With no criminal defendant there’s no case,” he said.

Details of Isaak's death have not been released pending the Patrol’s investigation.