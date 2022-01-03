Statewide Transportation Improvement Program available

The North Dakota Department of Transportation's Final Statewide Transportation Improvement Program for the next four years is now available to the public.

The STIP program details transportation improvements to be funded with federal highway and transit monies from 2022 through 2025. Improvements include state and county highways, urban streets, roadway safety features, bikeways and busing programs.

The document can be found on the department website at www.dot.nd.gov by clicking on the Publications icon at the top of the page, then clicking on the “2022-2025 Final STIP” link under the Plans and Reports section. Copies also will be available for viewing at district offices, or through the department's Programming Division.