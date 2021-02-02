Statewide rape kit tracking system poised for North Dakota Senate vote

North Dakota's attorney general on Tuesday outlined to lawmakers a proposed tracking system for sexual assault examination kits.
Sen. Robert Erbele, R-Lehr, introduced Senate Bill 2281 on the proposal, which is funded by $255,000 of federal grant money. Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and State Crime Lab Director Robyn Quinn presented the plan to the Senate Human Services Committee, which gave the bill a unanimous do-pass recommendation for the Senate.
The money that's part of a three-year $442,908 grant would allow for a part-time administrative assistant, tracking software, and barcodes and barcode labels for all sexual assault exam kits. The kits are used to collect DNA evidence following a possible sexual assault, but for whatever reason, they're not always sent to the State Crime Lab, Stenehjem said.
"We send them out to law enforcement, and we're never quite sure whatever happens to them. We think that there's a reasonable explanation for it," he said.
The lab director said a survey of police agencies tallied 488 kits that had not been submitted to the lab "for one reason or another." The kits are in the process of being sent to the lab for prioritization, she said.
Attorney general spokeswoman Liz Brocker told the Tribune that a person who is examined must consent to their kit being submitted to the lab for processing. Kits are held in the local law enforcement agency's evidence storage until the person consents. After seven years, when the kits can no longer be used for prosecution, the law allows for them to be disposed of or submitted to the lab for the DNA to be uploaded to an FBI database.
Stenehjem said that without a tracking system, it's difficult to know whether kits are lost, destroyed or cannibalized to augment another kit.
"This is a priority for us for a whole lot of reasons," the attorney general told the committee. He said "thousands and thousands" of untested kits have been "a huge issue" in other states. The DNA evidence is vital for solving crimes, he said.
At least eight other states have kit tracking systems, he said.
The bill would require medical providers, law enforcement agencies and forensic labs to participate in the tracking system.
People who are subjects of sexual assault exams also would be able to track and receive updates anonymously on their kit's status.
The bill now goes to the Senate for a vote.
