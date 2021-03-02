State's home mortgage programs to consolidate

The state-owned Bank of North Dakota and the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency are taking initial steps toward consolidating their roles in financing residential real estate.

Both agencies provide mortgage loans, and both are overseen by the North Dakota Industrial Commission. They began meeting in 2019 to discuss ways to implement Gov. Doug Burgum’s directive to increase efficiency in state government.

The bank will transfer the servicing of most of its residential loan portfolio to the Housing Finance Agency on April 1 and likely discontinue its residential lending program by the end of the year. The bank's residential portfolio was just over $535 million on Dec. 31, compared to the Housing Finance Agency's portfolio of $1.4 billion.