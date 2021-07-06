State warns of new twist to old scam

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem is warning North Dakota residents about a new twist to an old scam.

Scam artists who send an email or text that a charge has supposedly been made to an Amazon or Apple account are now directing people to send or upload a copy of their driver's license to "verify" their identity.

A driver’s license contains personal information that the scam artist can use to steal the victim’s identity and open new accounts in his or her name. It's also possible that a driver’s license photo can be used to sidestep multifactor identification screenings, giving the scam artist direct access to the victim’s existing financial accounts.

“Never, ever, provide a copy of your driver’s license in response to these types of notifications," Stenehjem said. "If that’s what you are told to do, then you know it’s a scam. The real customer service people at Amazon and Apple don’t want your driver’s license and would never ask for it."

Consumer Protection Division Director Parrell Grossman said consumers should not click on links in emails or texts.

“If you really think there might be a problem with your account, close the email or text message, open the app you usually use, and check your account that way,” he said.

More information about scams and preventing identity theft is available at www.attorneygeneral.nd.gov.

