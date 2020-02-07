State transportation department gets grant for autonomous vehicle

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has received a federal grant of nearly $242,000 for an "autonomous impact protection vehicle" to improve work zone safety.

The money through the Federal Highway Administration's Accelerated Innovation Deployment program will be used to convert a truck into a self-driving vehicle that will be used as an impact protection vehicle, which are typically human-operated.

Impact protection vehicles are designed to protect road construction crews from distracted motorists in work zones. The autonomous vehicle will be controlled by a human-operated, lead vehicle and will automatically follow behind construction equipment without putting a driver in danger. A driver still will be required to move the vehicle to and from the work site.

The autonomous vehicle pilot project is expected to be deployed in the Fargo area later this year.

“In 2019 there were 234 work zone-related crashes on North Dakota highways," State Maintenance Engineer Brad Darr said. "This will be one tool to enhance safety in work zones.”

