State to temporarily oversee federally funded refugee resettlement program

North Dakota's Department of Human Services will temporarily administer the federally funded refugee resettlement program in the state in the wake of Lutheran Social Services announcing it is shutting down.

The move aims to preserve in-state control of the resettlement program, Gov. Doug Burgum said Monday.

Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota announced last week that it has suspended programs and begun to lay off staff due to a financial crisis with its affordable housing program. The nonprofit has overseen the refugee resettlement program in the state since 2010. Before then Human Services filled that role through a full-time refugee coordinator.

“North Dakota has had decades of proven success at integrating refugees who are fully vetted by the U.S. State Department and have become responsible citizens and productive members of our state’s private sector workforce,” Burgum said in a statement. “While we would prefer to have a third party administer the federally funded refugee program, the alternative -- allowing the federal government to resettle refugees in North Dakota with far less state input or control -- is not an acceptable option."