State to begin mowing in highway ditches

The North Dakota Department of Transportation plans to begin mowing the top cut along shoulders of state highways next week.

Adjacent landowners who plan to mow noninterstate ditches for hay should cut the top before the state mows these areas. Private mowing is not allowed in medians of four-lane highways.

For more information, contact the department office in the district: Bismarck, 701-328-6950; Dickinson, 701-227-6500; Williston, 701-774-2700. District information and a map also can be found at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel/districtinfo.htm.

