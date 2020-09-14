State, TigerSwan settle longstanding dispute over DAPL security

TigerSwan had recently gone back to state court, arguing in part that the board did not have the authority to administratively sanction a company that it had never licensed. That case will now become moot.

The board on Monday voted to approve the settlement after discussing the matter in executive session, which is closed to the public.

“The parties decided to resolve the cases without any further litigation,” board attorney Monte Rogneby said during the public part of the meeting.

TigerSwan officials including Reese also signed off on the deal during the meeting. Company attorney Lynn Boughey said the money would be deposited Tuesday.

The company issued a statement to the Tribune saying it was “pleased to have reached an agreement in which we did not admit any liability or violation of any North Dakota laws.”