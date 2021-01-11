State taking public comment on I-94 project in Morton County

The state Transportation Department is taking public comment on a proposed Interstate 94 project in Morton County.

The project is 7 miles west of state Highway 49, at the Eagles Nest Interchange connection to County Road 139. The project is to replace the eastbound and westbound I-94 bridge structures and realign County Road 139 farther away from the BNSF Railway line.

A virtual public meeting on the project is available at the department website, www.dot.nd.gov. Click "Public Meetings" under "Quick Links." A prerecorded presentation and other materials are available.

Written comments about the project must be postmarked or emailed by Saturday, Jan. 23, to Jake Wilder, Civil Science Inc., 235 Sims St., Dickinson, ND 58601; email comments@civilscience.com with “Virtual Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading. Questions can be directed to Wilder.

