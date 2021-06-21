State sets meeting on Child Care and Development Fund

State officials on Wednesday will host a public comment meeting on the 2022-24 Child Care and Development Fund State Plan.

The meeting from 1-2 p.m. Central time will be hosted by the North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Economic Assistance and Children and Family Services divisions.

The Child Care and Development Fund provides child care assistance to low-income families who are working or attending job training or education through the state’s Child Care Assistance Program. Funds also support the early childhood service program in establishing standards and providing training to providers of early care and education of children.

The state plan details how North Dakota will use the funds and comply with federal requirements. The draft state plan can be found at www.nd.gov/dhs/info/pubs/childcarepub.html or obtained by calling 701-328-2332, toll-free 800-755-2716 or 711 (TTY).

The public can participate in the virtual meeting by phone or video conference or from a location in one of the state's major cities; in Bismarck the site is the Job Service North Dakota Office Complex at 1000 E. Divide Ave. For more details go to https://bit.ly/3v0QDCA.

