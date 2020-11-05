State processes record number of ID cards in October

The North Dakota Department of Transportation’s Driver License Division processed a record number of driver's license and state ID cards during October.

The total was nearly 25,000, up 4,000 from October 2019. Division Director Brad Schaffer cited the November election.

The department also saw big increases in the number of address changes and the number of out-of-state license transfers. Schaffer attributed that to the appointment-only system implemented in March following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

That system continues, with no walk-in services available. People can schedule an appointment at dot.nd.gov or by calling 1-855-633-6835.

