State of North Dakota, tribes agree to settle voter ID lawsuits

The state of North Dakota and American Indian tribes have agreed to settle two lawsuits over the state’s voter identification requirements.

The crux of both lawsuits is North Dakota's requirement since 2004 that voters have identification with a provable residential street address. That can be hard to come by on reservations, where many streets have no signs, many family members live together, and some tribal members have no permanent address. Many tribal members rely on post office boxes as their permanent address.

The agreement announced Thursday in a joint statement by the Spirit Lake Nation, Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and Secretary of State Al Jaeger addresses that and other issues.

A pending court-ordered "consent decree" will "ensure all Native Americans who are qualified electors can vote, relieve certain burdens on the Tribes related to determining residential street addresses for their tribal members and issuing tribal IDs, and ensure ongoing cooperation through mutual collaboration between the State and the Tribes to address concerns or issues that may arise in the future," the statement said.