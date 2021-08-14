State money aids science centers in Bismarck, Minot; one lawmaker questions spending

Construction is underway on centers in Bismarck and Minot that aim to bolster science education for students, with both projects getting an infusion of millions of dollars in state aid this year.
The newly named North Dakota Gateway to Science in Bismarck and the Magic City Discovery Center in Minot are working on projects that total nearly $50 million, with the help of nearly $20 million approved by the 2021 Legislature.
When both projects are finished at the end of next year, they'll be the best such facilities outside of St. Paul and Winnipeg, officials say.
"It will be awesome. North Dakota needs it. We are one of the last states to really have a large schoolkids' museum and science center initiative," Magic City Discovery Center Executive Director Wendy Keller said. "For a state that values its children and values its education, we have almost nothing compared to other states."
Not everyone is pleased with the state contribution, however. Rep. Dan Ruby, of Minot, is one who opposed the spending.
"They are private and nonprofit entities that should not have been granted state funds," he said.
State grants
State grants for the centers -- $13.5 million for the Bismarck facility and $5.9 million for the Minot one -- were channeled through the state Department of Public Instruction budget, with little public attention.
Rep. Bob Martinson, R-Bismarck, said he and Rep. Todd Porter, R-Mandan, had been trying to secure state money for the Bismarck center for several legislative sessions but that money had been a hangup. This year, federal coronavirus pandemic aid made the difference, he said.
"We could use COVID money to do some things that normally we would use general fund money for, so it freed up some money," Martinson said. "Therefore there was an opportunity to do a number of things that we wouldn't have been able to do in the past.
"We thought it was a very worthwhile project and we wanted to get some state support for it. That's one of the reasons they changed the name to North Dakota Gateway to Science," he said. "This is a really phenomenal project that's going to be probably the best science center between Chicago and Seattle."
Sen. Karen Krebsbach, R-Minot, a member of Magic City Discovery Center capital campaign committee, said the push for money for that project was prompted by the dollars dedicated to the Bismarck facility.
"Although they're somewhat different, they're similar in many respects," she said of the two projects. "If money is going to one place, let's try to spread it around, make it fair."
Ruby, a member of the Legislature's ultraconservative Bastiat caucus, said he voiced concern about spending in many areas, including "pet projects that were added to budget bills."
"The reason for (opposing) several of them was due to the fact that the funds were going to entities that are not state-owned or controlled," he said, adding that "Gateway to Science was one of those as well as the Discovery of Science project here in Minot."
Krebsbach said some lawmakers from other areas of the state felt projects in their communities should get similar grants, but "that happens every session." She said the two science center projects will pay off for the entire state.
"It's going to be a tremendous program for young minds," she said. "Any place we can increase the education for our young people, that's a plus for the state."
Gateway to Science
North Dakota Gateway to Science officials feel the same way.
"As our name change reflects, our organization serves the entire state of North Dakota," Executive Director Beth Demke told the Tribune.
A statement from the center adds that the nonprofit's board of directors added "North Dakota" to the name "in recognition of the support received from the state of North Dakota, and from individuals and businesses throughout the state."
Ruby said, "That makes sense to me on the surface, but I don’t know how they are affiliating with the state other than adding the state to the name."
Demke said the existing science center gallery already hosts people from across the state, and the center's mobile program before the coronavirus pandemic impacted dozens of communities and schools. She said the multimillion-dollar science center being built on a bluff overlooking the Missouri River will only broaden those impacts.
"The new facility and science experiments being developed will greatly increase our capacity to serve even more of our rural population to ensure that all students have access to quality STEM programming," she said, using the acronym that references science, technology, engineering and math.
Gateway to Science started at the Gateway Mall in 1995, then moved to the Frances Leach High Prairie Arts and Science Complex in 2005. Programming and exhibits feature various areas of STEM, with focuses on energy, agriculture, health care and transportation. Martinson credited the program with providing science education opportunities that otherwise wouldn't exist in some smaller schools.
The nonprofit's new building is a 43,000-square-foot facility on Canary Avenue, across the street from the MDU Resources Community Bowl and visible from Interstate 94. It will include 13,700 square feet of gallery space -- 5 ½ times more room for exhibits than the current gallery.
The facility also will have an education wing including a laboratory classroom, and indoor and outdoor learning space. More than 3,500 square feet of deck space will wrap around the science center’s south exhibits gallery, looking south and west over the river. The second floor will hold a 7,800-square-foot "innovation space" geared toward fostering creativity and critical thinking.
The building, science experiments and an expansion of the center's mobile program is estimated to cost $26 million.
"To date, we have raised $25 million, leaving approximately $1 million in sponsorship opportunities," Demke said. "The grant approved by the 2021 Legislature will support the full project, including the development of science experiments and the expansion of our mobile program."
The center before the coronavirus pandemic had about 40,000 annual visitors and program participants, and the mobile program was averaging 50 schools and communities outside of Bismarck each year -- about one per week.
"We are hopeful that we will be back to more normal programming in the 2021-22 school year, but whatever happens, we are prepared to serve the students and educators across the state," Demke said.
Magic City
The Magic City Discovery Center started as a children's museum initiative in the Dakota Territory Air Museum in Minot. Organizers decided based on surveys and public input that a hybrid museum and children's center would be preferable, and the facility closed in 2018 for planning and fundraising, Keller said.
Minot is home to Minot Air Force Base, and the project landed a $6 million Department of Defense grant aimed at improving quality of life for military families.
"It was the DOD money that put it over the top," Keller said. "The state money helped us to just really expand and do some things that we really wanted to do but didn't have the money to do."
Officials in May broke ground on a 28,000-square-foot facility on Minot's North Hill, which offers grand views of the city nestled in the Souris River Valley below. When the facility is done it will include 150 interactive exhibits, with science, arts and even space programming on a rooftop patio area. The center also will have an outreach program that will bring a 14-foot trailer to surrounding towns.
Keller said Minot officials have no problem with the Bismarck center branding itself with the state name.
"Our discovery center is going to be amazing," she said. "Honestly, I don't look at it as a competition, because there's so much demand. We can support both of them without any problems at all."
