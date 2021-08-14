State money aids science centers in Bismarck, Minot; one lawmaker questions spending

Rep. Bob Martinson, R-Bismarck, said he and Rep. Todd Porter, R-Mandan, had been trying to secure state money for the Bismarck center for several legislative sessions but that money had been a hangup. This year, federal coronavirus pandemic aid made the difference, he said.

"We could use COVID money to do some things that normally we would use general fund money for, so it freed up some money," Martinson said. "Therefore there was an opportunity to do a number of things that we wouldn't have been able to do in the past.

"We thought it was a very worthwhile project and we wanted to get some state support for it. That's one of the reasons they changed the name to North Dakota Gateway to Science," he said. "This is a really phenomenal project that's going to be probably the best science center between Chicago and Seattle."

Sen. Karen Krebsbach, R-Minot, a member of Magic City Discovery Center capital campaign committee, said the push for money for that project was prompted by the dollars dedicated to the Bismarck facility.

"Although they're somewhat different, they're similar in many respects," she said of the two projects. "If money is going to one place, let's try to spread it around, make it fair."