State launches ride-hailing vouchers to reduce impaired driving

State officials on Tuesday launched a program that aims to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the road through ride-hailing vouchers.

“Beginning today, until funds are spent, Lyft users who want a ride between the hours of 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. each day can use a code to get $10 off their ride," Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford said.

The AAA auto club is providing $10,000 to fund the ND Sober Ride effort this month to coincide with St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, according to state Transportation Director Bill Panos.

“We’re focusing on making ride codes available throughout the year during holidays and events where someone may overindulge,” Panos said.

Lyft codes are unique to each holiday or event and a user may use a code only once per time period. Codes will be advertised through traditional media and on digital and social media. Codes also are available at https://visionzero.nd.gov/strategies/ImpairedDriving/NDSoberRide. The code for March is NDSoberRide.