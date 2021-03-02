State launches ride-hailing vouchers to reduce impaired driving

State officials on Tuesday launched a program that aims to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the road through ride-hailing vouchers.
“Beginning today, until funds are spent, Lyft users who want a ride between the hours of 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. each day can use a code to get $10 off their ride," Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford said.
The AAA auto club is providing $10,000 to fund the ND Sober Ride effort this month to coincide with St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, according to state Transportation Director Bill Panos.
“We’re focusing on making ride codes available throughout the year during holidays and events where someone may overindulge,” Panos said.
Lyft codes are unique to each holiday or event and a user may use a code only once per time period. Codes will be advertised through traditional media and on digital and social media. Codes also are available at https://visionzero.nd.gov/strategies/ImpairedDriving/NDSoberRide. The code for March is NDSoberRide.
“The goal of the program is to encourage all road users to use a ride-hailing or taxi services to travel if they are impaired rather than put themselves and others on the road at risk,” Highway Patrol Sgt. Wade Kadrmas said.
Officials plan to eventually expand the program to include smaller communities by utilizing taxi and other transportation services.
Any money left over at the end of this month will be carried over to the next campaign, according to Transportation Department spokeswoman Lauren Bjork. Companies interested in helping fund the program should email lbjork@nd.gov.
The launch of ND Sober Ride coincides with the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign this month. Law officers across North Dakota are making a special effort to crack down on drunken driving. The campaign is part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.