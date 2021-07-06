State launches Kinship-ND program for caregivers

The North Dakota Department of Human Services has launched a program to support caregivers for children whose parents are unable to provide care.

The federally funded Kinship-ND program is for North Dakota residents who are relatives, tribal members, godparents, stepparents or other adults who have a relationship with a child and provide full-time care for the child.

“We connect caregivers to resources supporting stability and addressing unique needs such as the guardianship establishment process, help with budgeting, parenting strategies, understanding an Individual Education Plan and other educational supports, and other individualized needs,” said Christiana Pond, who is leading the project for the department’s Children and Family Services Division. “We can also reimburse caregivers up to $300 for groceries and $300 for clothing and other supplies they may need when a child joins their household.”

The program does not replace other existing public assistance programs such as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Kinship Care, which provides ongoing financial help to qualifying households. Some caregivers may qualify for both Kinship-ND and the TANF Kinship Care programs.