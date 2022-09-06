State investigators continue to probe cause of massive pipeline spill

State regulators continue to investigate the cause of the oilfield wastewater spill discovered last month in northwestern North Dakota that discharged more than 1.4 million gallons. Impacts to crop land have been reported, but no wildlife have been affected, according to state investigators.

The initial spill report made by owner Hess Corp. on Aug. 15 was a leak of 8,400 gallons of produced water from a 6-inch flexible, steel-reinforced composite pipeline 8 miles north of Ray. Hess then updated the spill amount estimate on Aug. 19. Regulators have said the spill is believed to be among the largest in state history.

Produced water is saltwater that can contain oil and drilling chemicals. There are no known surface water impacts from the spill, but there is evidence of localized groundwater contamination, according to Karl Rockeman, director of the state Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Quality. He estimated cleanup could take more than a year. DEQ has staff on scene monitoring the work.

“The cleanup activities consist at this point of excavation of contaminated soils and removal of contaminated water, mostly from the excavation,” Rockeman told the Tribune on Thursday. “Certainly the land has been impacted... There has been crop land that has been impacted by that. No reports of any impacts to wildlife.”

The aerial estimate of the land impact sits at 4.9 acres so far, Rockeman said. Some crops that were affected include canola, he added.

The pipeline, which was installed in 2015, is out of service at this time, according to Staff Officer Michael Ziesch at the state Department of Mineral Resources.

“We have an inspector on site several times a week. It isn’t daily but they’re up there working, investigating on a regular basis. And the pipeline repair will be witnessed, and it will be pressure-tested and other integrity tests will occur before it’s ever allowed to be put back in service,” Ziesch said.

Hess spokesman Rob Young previously told the Tribune that the pipeline was monitored for high pressure that could over-pressure the line and cause a leak.

Rockeman said why the pipeline did not have low-pressure monitoring is “certainly something that’s being looked at as part of the investigation.” The North Dakota Industrial Commission, which regulates oil and gas development in the state, continues to look into the pipeline operations as part of the investigation, he added.

Hess discovered the spill on Aug. 12, according to the spill report filed with the state. The company, however, believes that the leak began on July 21.

Rockeman and Ziesch said that until the investigation is complete, it is unknown if the company will be fined.

“That’s a possibility if something occurred that was in violation of a rule or regulation," Ziesch said. "That’s why we’re at the status we are of active investigation and working with the company to determine.”

Young said that in addition to the cleanup efforts, the company is working with the state to investigate the issues and incorporate any lessons learned into Hess' systems and processes. The spill is believed to be an isolated event, he said, adding that "an initial inspection of the section of damaged pipeline suggests a past event consistent with being struck by an unknown object or machinery" that compromised the pipeline's longevity.

The pipeline was installed by a previous operator and later acquired by Hess. Young said that Hess has "out of an abundance of caution shut in that part of our water pipeline network that we acquired from the previous operator."

"It will remain shut in until we are able to risk-assess the integrity of the system," Young said.

Evan Whiteford lives in the Ray area and raises more than 300 head of goats. His property is 2 miles northwest from where the pipeline spill occurred and has the closest occupied water well.

Whiteford, who's with the Laborers International Union of North America North Dakota, said he's an advocate for pipelines and it's an industry that has supported his family for several years. However, with his goat operations, he worries the spill will leak into his water system.

"... To have a spill go off like this to go undetected, how bad is it? How is my groundwater? And everybody keeps saying, 'I'm upstream from the spill.' Well, who knows that?" Whiteford said.