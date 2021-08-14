State highway ditch mowing starts Monday

The North Dakota Department of Transportation will begin mowing select areas along state highways beginning Monday.

Mowing operations will focus on weed control and areas where hay has been collected.

Fall mowing operations will begin Sept. 7 and include all remaining areas along state highways. Adjacent landowners who plan to mow non-interstate ditches for hay should do so before the state mows those areas.

“Typical summer mowing operations were delayed allowing landowners more time to collect hay in the midst of the drought,” DOT Operations Director Wayde Swenson said. “As we move into the fall, we’ll be preparing our roadways for winter snow and ice operations, and mowing along the highways is an important part of the process.”

For more information, contact a DOT district office: Bismarck District, 701-328-6950; Dickinson District, 701-227-6500; Williston District, 701-774-2700. More information and a map of the districts can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel/districtinfo.htm.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0